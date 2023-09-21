UPDATE: ‘All clear’ issued after Natchez elementary school bomb threat

Published 9:07 am Thursday, September 21, 2023

By Stacy Graning

After more than two hours of searching, officials have issued an “all clear” at McLaurin School.

Police received a bomb threat for the school at about 6:40 a.m. Thursday. The school district immediately rerouted students and dozens of first responders rushed to the school.

The campus was canvassed and cleared with the help of bomb-sniffing dogs and dozens of officers.

Email newsletter signup

The “all clear” was issued at about 8:45 a.m.

“It’s despicable that anyone would seek to disrupt the education of our children and put them and our teachers at risk,” said Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson.

He added that police are investigating the origin of the call and he is “hopeful that whoever is behidn this threat will be identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

 

More News

Chic Shak brings fast food, exceptional service to downtown Natchez

Vidalia man gets maximum sentence for kidnapping, attempted murder of female jogger

CAPTURED: Juveniles charged with vandalizing popular Halloween display in Vidalia

Crime Reports, Sept. 20, 2023

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    In what month do you predict Natchez will get its first good freeze?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections