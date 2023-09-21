UPDATE: ‘All clear’ issued after Natchez elementary school bomb threat Published 9:07 am Thursday, September 21, 2023

1 of 2

After more than two hours of searching, officials have issued an “all clear” at McLaurin School.

Police received a bomb threat for the school at about 6:40 a.m. Thursday. The school district immediately rerouted students and dozens of first responders rushed to the school.

The campus was canvassed and cleared with the help of bomb-sniffing dogs and dozens of officers.

Email newsletter signup

The “all clear” was issued at about 8:45 a.m.

“It’s despicable that anyone would seek to disrupt the education of our children and put them and our teachers at risk,” said Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson.

He added that police are investigating the origin of the call and he is “hopeful that whoever is behidn this threat will be identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”