Crime Reports Sept. 22, 2023 Published 10:07 am Friday, September 22, 2023

Natchez Police Department

No arrests available.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Broadway Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Monmouth Street.

Reports — Thursday

Welfare concern/check on Wood Avenue.

Trespassing on Palestine Road.

Accident on St. Mary Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Trespassing on North Union Street.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop at Convention Center.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.

Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.

Shoplifting on Wilson Road.

False alarm on U.S 61 South.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Main Street.

Threats on West First Street.

Reports — Wednesday

Property damage on Oak Court.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on John R. Junkin Drive.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Shoplifting on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Oferrall Street.

Theft on Weir Court.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Don Albert Barnes, 48, North Union Street, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Released on $500.00 bond

Jeremy Bryan Beach, 18, U.S. Highway 61 North, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Diquan Deontae Seals, 29, West Steirs Lane, Natchez, on charge of conspiracy to murder. Held without bond.

Reports — Friday

Unwanted subject on Village Square Boulevard.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Saragossa Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Welfare concern/check on Dogwood Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Burglary on Second Street.

Missing person on Hensley Road.

Property damage on Creek Bend Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Intelligence report on Lynda Lee Drive.

Missing person on James Brown Avenue.

Traffic stop on Briarwood Road.

Harassment on Azalea Lane.

Traffic stop at Natchez Toyota.

Malicious mischief on State Street.

911 Hangup on Duck Pond Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Latasha Lavette McGuire, 46, 318 Lumber St., Natchez, possession of schedule I (felony), possession of schedule I (misdemeanor).

Courtney Illagar, 601 Union St., Natchez, possession of schedule IC and identity theft (four counts).

Omari Washington, 33, 436 Hwy. 565, Jonesville, cruelty to juveniles.

Jessica Coley, 35, 144 Margaret Ave., Vidalia, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Melvin J. Jefferson, 54, 1513 Bob Rife Road, Clayton, disturbing the peace by language, entry or remaining after being forbidden.

Brent Lee Book, 41, 1914 Hwy. 909, Monterey, sexual battery.

Vidalia Police

Pythayourous L. Green, 59, 60A Lake Montrose Road, Natchez, possession of schedule II CDS, driving under suspension, unsecured load, no insurance and possession of schedule I.

Ferriday Police

Maya Howard, 26, 537 8th St., Ferriday, driving under suspension, resisting an officer by false name and speeding.

Rashad Rutland, 43, 107 Nelson St., Clayton, aggravated battery.