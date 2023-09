Medical emergency suspends play in Cathedral-Parklane Academy game Published 9:30 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

MCCOMB – Play was suspended near the end of the third quarter of the Cathedral-Parklane Academy game on Friday due to a medical emergency in the stands.

Parklane was leading 49-14 with 3:32 left in the third quarter when play ended.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates on the game and on the medical situation as available.