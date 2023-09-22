Natchez’s own Miss Mississippi Teen USA Claire Ulmer seeks your vote to help secure semifinals spot in Miss Teen USA pageant Published 11:04 am Friday, September 22, 2023

Natchez’s own Miss Mississippi Teen USA Claire Ulmer is asking her fans from across Mississippi and beyond to vote for her as the People’s Choice in this year’s Miss Teen USA completion. The winner of this year’s People’s Choice Award will secure a spot in the pageant’s semifinals.

The competition is collecting votes for People’s Choice in both the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA divisions. This year, the People’s Choice Winners will be guaranteed a spot as a semi-finalist in the Pageant Finals.

Click here to vote.

Voting will take place online and the winners of the People’s Choice for each division will be revealed during the announcement of the semi-finalists as well as recognized during the awards portion near the end of the Pageant Finals on Sept. 29.

Earlier this year, Claire Ulmer was crowned Miss Mississippi Teen USA. Ulmer is the daughter of Billy and Leah Ulmer of Natchez.

Claire posted a video on social media from the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada, asking for all of Mississippi to cast a vote for her in the People’s Choice competition.

Also this year, Claire’s sister, Maggie won first runner-up in the Miss Mississippi USA contest.

The Miss Teen USA competition will be available to stream on The CW App and cwtv.com on Friday, Sept.29.

The 72nd Miss USA Pageant returns to television and will be broadcast live on the CW Network from 7 -9 p.m. Central Time on Friday, Sept. 29.

Both events will take place at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada. The pageants will bring together titleholders from each state as they compete to win the prestigious title of Miss USA 2023 and Miss Teen USA 2023.

Miss USA 2022 Morgan Romano of North Carolina and Miss Teen USA 2022 Faron Medhi of Nebraska will be in attendance to pass the crown down to their successors. The new Miss USA titleholder will go on to represent the United States at the Miss Universe 2023 competition at the end of this year.

“I am incredibly excited about the collaboration with The CW for the broadcast of the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants. We are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to present viewers with a modern and progressive approach to a 70-year-old tradition, and we’re looking forward to the moment when this year’s deserving champions are crowned,” expressed Laylah Rose, President/CEO of the Miss USA & Teen USA Organization.

“I am excited to be working side by side with the Miss USA/ Miss Teen franchise and its new owner Laylah Rose. Bringing together our unique A-list teams is going to make for an exhilarating production,” said Executive Producer Renato Basile.