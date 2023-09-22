Orvis D. Marlow, Jr. Published 3:30 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

Feb. 20, 1936 – Sept. 20, 2023

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Orvis D. Marlow, 87, of Natchez, MS, who died Wednesday, Sept. 20,2023, will be 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, at Natchez City Cemetery.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Marlow was born Feb. 20, 1936, in Natchez, the son of Orvis D. Marlow, Sr. and Sue Liddell Marlow.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Inez; infant sister, Anne Marlow; and grandchildren, Emily Hollowell, and Gregory Hollowell.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his six daughters, Ann Hollowell, Margaret Stutzman (Eddie), Cathy Marlow, Susan Marlow King (Bruce), Carolyn Fish (Geoffrey), and Melanie Halbert; eight grandchildren, Paul Wayne Collier (Brooke), Wade Collier (Jennifer), Stephanie Guida, Isaac McIntosh, Daniel Hollowell (Caroline), Eric Hollowell (AJ), Abbie Berthelot (Brandon), and Hunter Fish (Leandra) and nine great-grandchildren, Wyatt Hollowell, Ava Hollowell, Jayde Collier, Kendall Collier, Evan Collier, John Preston Guida, Olivia Guida, Aubrey Hollowell, and Mary Collins Hollowell.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons.

Honorary pallbearers will be his son- in-laws and Paul Eidt.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Adams County Humane Society, or a charity of your choice.

Daddy loved spending time on his farm with his cows, driving his tractor, and playing the piano. He loved his dogs, his cats and of course his six girls.

He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Thank you to Adams County Nursing Center staff and Compassus Hospice, Dr. Ed Daly, and Dr. Chuck Borum for taking care of him.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.