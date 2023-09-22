Rebels fall to Silliman Published 11:31 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

SILLIMAN — Adams County Christian School had a rough night at Silliman Institute losing 41-30 Friday night. The Rebels had several turnovers and penalties in the loss.

ACCS came into the MAIS 5A district game 5-1 but have since fallen to 5-2. It is hard to win a football game when you commit 190 yards of penalties and turn the ball over five times.

Silliman Institute intercepted three passes and forced two fumbles in the win. AC had the ball for 17 minutes and five seconds, a little over half of Silliman’s 30 minutes and 55 seconds time of possession. Silliman had 381 yards of total offense in the win.

ACCS had no problem moving the football racking up 556 yards of total offense. The Rebels scored four touchdowns led by Carter throwing two touchdown passes and scoring one with his legs. One of those touchdown throws was a 54 yard completion to Damien Johnson who finished the game with 114 receiving yards. Sean Kerry Cothern had a 71 yard touchdown rush in the game.

ACCS looks to rebound against Parklane Academy next week. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.