The Mississippi Freedom Trail to add five new historical markers; Charles Evers to get marker in Fayette Published 10:00 am Friday, September 22, 2023

The Mississippi Freedom Trail continues its mission to commemorate the pivotal moments, places, and courageous figures of the state’s civil rights movement by adding to its collection of historical landmarks and people. The new markers, set to be unveiled by the end of 2024, represent significant chapters in the struggle for civil rights in Mississippi. They include:

• Aylene Quin – McComb

• Canton Freedom House -Canton

Email newsletter signup

• The Howze Sisters – Shabuta

• Charles Evers – Fayette

• Fulton Chapel Protest – Oxford, University of Mississippi

“These new markers stand as timeless monuments, testaments to the unwavering commitment and sacrifices of countless souls in the relentless pursuit of justice and equality,” says John Spann, the Program and Outreach Coordinator for the Council. In addition to unveiling the new markers, MHC also announced the new deadline for submitting marker proposals is July 31, 2023.

The cost to install each marker is $10K, but for the first time, that fee is 100% funded by additional money from Visit MS.

The Mississippi Freedom Trail features more than 30 markers and locations throughout the state, including museums, churches, and other landmarks.

The council hopes to receive enough proposals to double that number. All the new MS Freedom Trail markers will be in place by the end of 2024.

The Mississippi Freedom Trail is administered by Visit Mississippi in partnership with the Mississippi Humanities Council.

Support for this collaboration is made possible by a State Tourism Grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

To learn more about the Mississippi Freedom Trail and to apply for a marker, visit Mississippi Freedom Trail or contact: John Spann, Program & Outreach Officer (601) 432-6752

jspann@mhc.state.ms.us