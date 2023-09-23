Natchez earns hard fought victory Published 12:47 am Saturday, September 23, 2023

FAYETTE — A hard-fought ballgame saw Natchez come out victorious 26-20 on the road against Jefferson County.

After three quarters of play, the game was squared up at 20-20 but Natchez got the winning touchdown.

The MHSAA non-district win is the first of the season for Natchez (1-4). Jefferson County falls to 3-2 on the year.

Natchez Head Coach Steve Davis said it felt good “get the monkey off our back,” with the win.

“It was a ha-d fought game, both teams fought to the end and we managed to come away with a victory,” Davis said. “I’m proud of our guys. We have to learn how to put teams away. We let teams hang around and we have to finish them off.”

Jefferson County scored a touchdown on its opening drive, one touchdown on a short field and another on a kickoff return. Natchez’s defense kept the offense frustrated for much of the game, Davis said.

He said Offensive Coordinator Sidney Davis called an excellent game as the Bulldogs ran the ball well and used tempo to wear out Jefferson County. Carl McDonald and Demarcus Blanton carried the team by running the ball.

Games against McComb and Ocean Springs have really prepared the team and it showed.

“We feel like coming in and playing Ocean Springs and McComb we were already battle tested,” Davis said. “We were more worried about ourselves tonight. Not the other team. We missed tackles and turnovers. Our focus was on us. We knew down the stretch we were battle tested and it showed itself tonight.”

Natchez plays Hazlehurst next week before eventually starting district play. Davis said the team will watch film and try to correct mistakes made in the game. The team seems to be moving in the right direction.

“We wanted to stop the run. We are doing an excellent job now,” Davis said. “Teams aren’t pushing us around. Offensively we have to quit making silly mistakes. We know who we are, we just have to fine tune and put it all together and be a complete team heading into district.”