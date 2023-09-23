Taylor’s four TD passes help Ferriday gain road upset over Madison Parish Published 12:41 am Saturday, September 23, 2023

TALLULAH, La. — Ferriday High School sophomore quarterback Dorian Taylor had himself a breakout game last Friday night as he threw four touchdown passes as the Trojans upset the Madison Parish High School Jaguars 46-6 in the LHSAA District 2-2A opener for both teams.

After a scoreless first quarter, Taylor threw his first touchdown pass of the night less than a minute into the second quarter for an 8-0 Ferriday lead. He then threw a 61-yard touchdown pass just a few minutes later and the try for two was good again, giving the Trojans a stunning 16-0 lead.

With about a minute to go until halftime, Taylor threw his third touchdown pass of the quarter and threw a two-point conversion pass as Ferriday went into intermission with a commanding, and quite surprising, 24-0 advantage.

Not long after the third quarter began, Taylor went to the air again, this time on a 65-yard touchdown pass for a 32-0 lead. Later in the quarter, the Trojans’ special teams got involved in the act thanks to a 59-yard punt return for a score to give them a 40-0 lead.

Madison Parish (3-1, 0-1) avoided being shut out thanks to a 49-yard touchdown run, but the two-point conversion run failed and the Jaguars still trailed 40-6 nearly midway through the fourth quarter. However, Ferriday responded with a 68-yard TD run just seconds later to finish off the Jaguars.

Ferriday (2-2, 1-0) plays host to district and Concordia Parish rival Vidalia High School at Melz Field with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.