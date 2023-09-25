Bueford Rayfield Ratcliff, Jr. Published 5:48 pm Monday, September 25, 2023

Nov. 14, 1941 – Sept. 24, 2023

NATCHEZ – Services for Bueford Rayfield Ratcliff, Jr., 81, of Natchez who died Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at Church of God of Prophecy, 12 Myrtle Drive Natchez, MS 39120 with Br. Grady Fulton officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 10 until 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at the Church of God of Prophecy.

Mr. Ratcliff was born Nov. 14, 1941, in Auburn, MS the son of Bueford Ratcliff and Euna V. Freeman Ratcliff. He was a licensed minister with the Church of God of Prophecy since 1975. He pastored churches in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Mary Smith Ratcliff; daughter, Tammy Marie Ratcliff; brother, Martin Ratcliff; grandson, Justin Sterling; and great-grandchildren, Bryson Kole and Evelyn Grace.

Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Dell Ratcliff; four children, Rayfield Ratcliff, III, Michael Ratcliff, Michelle Ratcliff Sterling, and Melissa Ratcliff Evans; three extended family children, Stacey Wroten, Bubba Wroten, and Ben Wroten; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister Dezel Walker; and beloved fur baby, Sofie.

Pallbearers will be family members.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.