Democratic candidate for Governor, Brandon Presley, visits Natchez Published 11:21 am Monday, September 25, 2023

1 of 2

NATCHEZ — Democratic candidate for governor, Brandon Presley, held a Meet and Greet in Natchez on Saturday early evening at 1187 N. Dr. Martin Luther King St. About 100 citizens heard Presley speak about cleaning up corruption in state government, including banning the unlimited gifts to elected officials, from the governor’s office on down, and hiring an independent investigator appointed by the ethics commission to clean up the largest public corruption scandal in state history — one the governor cannot remove from office. Presley also calls on cutting taxes by eliminating the highest grocery tax in the nation and cutting the car tag taxes in half. He also said he would expand Medicaid in Mississippi, which would provide health insurance to 220,000 of Mississippi’s working poor and would save rural hospitals in danger of closing. Presley was introduced by State Rep. Robert L. Johnson III, a Democrat who represents Mississippi’s 94th district, which includes Adams County. (Submitted photos)