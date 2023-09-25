Kimberly Ashley Templeton Published 5:49 pm Monday, September 25, 2023

April 27, 1970 – Sept. 23, 2023

WOODVILLE – Kimberly Ashley Templeton, 53, of Crosby MS., passed away Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at the Baton Rouge General Hospital, in Baton Rouge, LA. She was born April 27, 1970, to William C. Ashley, Sr., and Mary Wisner “Susie” Ashley.

She was an Administrative Assistant with Silas M. Simmons and Company and attended Pioneer Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, John C. Templeton, Jr.; three children, John C. Templeton III, Jillian A. Nations, and James Mason Templeton and Brittany; four grandchildren, Emmett Mason Templeton, Avery Grace “Sissy” Templeton, Chace Andrew Nations, and John C. Templeton, IV; one brother, Willaim C. “Chip” Ashley, Jr.; one stepbrother, Richard Alan Grantham; one stepsister, Meagan Grantham; numerous nieces and nephews; and her closest friend of 47 years, Gayla Dalton McMullan.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William C. Ashley, Sr. and Mary Wisner “Susie” Ashley; brother, Charles Andrew (Andy) Ashley; maternal grandparents, Buell and Allie Bea Wisner; paternal grandparents, Dewey Ashley and Minnie Ashley Bruss; and step-grandfather, Peter Bruss.

Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, at Brown Funeral Home Gloster, MS. from 6 until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume at Pioneer Baptist Church near Woodville, MS. on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at the church. Rev. Warren Whitaker ll will be officiating.

Interment will follow at Homer Hill Cemetery near Crosby, MS.

Pallbearers will be Timmy Bonnette, James Wisner, Bryan Netterville, Daniel Netterville, Kevin Callender, and E.J. Gore.

“If you feel compelled to send a memorial in lieu of flowers, we ask that a donation be made to Shriners Hospital, or to a charity of your choosing.”