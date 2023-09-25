Margaret Parsons Published 5:45 pm Monday, September 25, 2023

Jan. 13, 1977 – Sept. 22, 2023

NATCHEZ – A memorial service for Margaret Ellen Parsons, 46, of Natchez, MS will be held at St. Mary’s Basilica in Natchez, MS at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, with Father Aaron Williams officiating. A private family burial will follow at a later date under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Margaret Ann Parsons was born on Thursday, Jan. 13, 1977, in Natchez, MS, and passed away Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Flowood, MS. In loving memory of Margaret, a remarkable woman whose life was a testament to the power of love and family bonds. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and aunt, who found her greatest joy in spending time with her family. Margaret’s love for Halloween was legendary, as she relished the spirit, fun, and memories that came with it. Her laughter, as she watched the children’s delighted faces, will forever echo in our hearts. Margaret had an endearing quirk – her aversion to having her picture taken. Yet, her beauty radiates from within, and her warm smile brightens the lives of all who knew her.

Above all, Margaret was immensely proud of her daughter’s accomplishments, celebrating every milestone and triumph with unwavering support and love. As we say goodbye to Margaret, let us remember her for the love, laughter, and family unity she brought into our lives. Her legacy lives on in the hearts of her family, who will cherish her memory forever.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Willie Beth Dees, and her niece, Beth Bunch.

Those left to cherish he memory are her husband of 21 years, David Grant Parsons of Natchez, MS; daughter, Kate Parsons of Natchez, MS; sister-in-law, Sara Hawk (Mark) of Bath, NY; brother-in-law, Matt Parsons (Kaylee) of Vicksburg, MS; sisters, Diane Golden (Chuck) of Natchez, MS, and Rosamond Dees of Natchez, MS; brother, William “Dee” Dees of Natchez, MS.

Honorary Pallbearers will be, Ryan Dees, Matthew Golden, Matt Parsons, Paxton Junkin, Justin Gregg, and Peyton Young.

The family will receive friends at St. Mary’s Basilica from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.