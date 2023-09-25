Sharp-eyed Vidalia officer spots stolen vehicle, makes arrest and recovery Published 2:42 pm Monday, September 25, 2023

NATCHEZ — A sharp eye and quick thinking of a Vidalia Police Officer this morning led to the apprehension of a suspect and vehicle stolen early Monday from Mississippi Auto Direct.

Officer Carson Cupit observed a vehicle fitting the description of the stolen white Ford Mustang, at about 5:15 a.m. today on Highway 131. He continued to follow the vehicle at a distance as it drove into the driveway of a residence.

Cupit called for back up and was able to apprehend the driver, who was still in the vehicle.

Vidalia Police identified the driver as Mohnterrius Jefferson. During a pat down of Jefferson, a bank envelope containing a white crystal-type substance was recovered and is suspected to be methamphetamine.

The vehicle was confirmed to be the one stolen from Mississippi Auto Direct in Natchez.

Natchez Police were notified and recovered the vehicle. Jefferson was transported to the Concordia Parish Jail.

Jefferson of 807 S. 2nd St., Ferriday, faces charged of illegal possession of stolen goods and possession of a Schedule II drug, methamphetamine.