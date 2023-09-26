City’s Tuesday meeting agenda includes discussion of closing part of Clifton Avenue Published 1:17 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

NATCHEZ — The Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen are expected to discuss and consider closure of a portion of Clifton Avenue on Tuesday.

The mayor and aldermen meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 115 S. Pearl St. in the Council Chambers, across from City Hall.

The meeting’s agenda also includes:

• reappointment of Barbara Crenshaw to the Natchez Housing Authority.

• a public hearing on adjudicated properties.

• a discussion with Pastor Roderic Lewis of New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church on erosion at 35 Triumph Lane.

• a discussion with Greg West about naming the track at the high school in honor of former Coach Henry “Doc” Woods.

• a discussion with Cornelius Bradley of 104 S. Bluebird Drive, who has “community concerns.”

• approval for the purchase of a new air conditioning unit at Natchez Transit.

• approval for replacing the pool heater at the Natchez Senior Center swimming pool.

• authorizing the mayor and city clerk to work with Trinity Capital Investors to invest funds from ARPA Fund ($1.25 million); Community Development Fund ($400,000); Casino Lease Fund ($1 million); and the city’s Traffic Fund ($225,000).

The Mayor’s Report Tuesday includes:

• discussion of environmental concerns related to the Titan Tire Plant. Trey Hess, director of Brownfields and Economic Development at PPM Consultants Inc., will discuss.

• approval of appointing Dan H. Clark to the Natchez Preservation Commission to fill the seat occupied by the late Bill Ennis.