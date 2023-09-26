City’s Tuesday meeting agenda includes discussion of closing part of Clifton Avenue

Published 1:17 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — The Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen are expected to discuss and consider closure of a portion of Clifton Avenue on Tuesday.

The mayor and aldermen meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 115 S. Pearl St. in the Council Chambers, across from City Hall.

The meeting’s agenda also includes:

Email newsletter signup

• reappointment of Barbara Crenshaw to the Natchez Housing Authority.

• a public hearing on adjudicated properties.

• a discussion with Pastor Roderic Lewis of New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church on erosion at 35 Triumph Lane.

• a discussion with Greg West about naming the track at the high school in honor of former Coach Henry “Doc” Woods.

• a discussion with Cornelius Bradley of 104 S. Bluebird Drive, who has “community concerns.”

• approval for the purchase of a new air conditioning unit at Natchez Transit.

• approval for replacing the pool heater at the Natchez Senior Center swimming pool.

• authorizing the mayor and city clerk to work with Trinity Capital Investors to invest funds from ARPA Fund ($1.25 million); Community Development Fund ($400,000); Casino Lease Fund ($1 million); and the city’s Traffic Fund ($225,000).

The Mayor’s Report Tuesday includes:

• discussion of environmental concerns related to the Titan Tire Plant. Trey Hess, director of Brownfields and Economic Development at PPM Consultants Inc., will discuss.

• approval of appointing Dan H. Clark to the Natchez Preservation Commission to fill the seat occupied by the late Bill Ennis.

More News

Two Concordia Parish banks affected by data breach

Sharp-eyed Vidalia officer spots stolen vehicle, makes arrest and recovery

‘God guided those who helped’: Natchez teen recovering after cardiac event at football game

Democratic candidate for Governor, Brandon Presley, visits Natchez

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    In what month do you predict Natchez will get its first good freeze?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections