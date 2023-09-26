Headed to State Cathedral softball advances; ACCS knocked out of postseason Published 3:48 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

VICKSBURG — One of two Natchez MAIS 5A schools will advance to the state championship in softball.

Cathedral and Adams County Christian School played in the South State tournament this weekend. Cathedral advanced to state while Adams County Christian School fell just short.

Cathedral beat out Oak Forest 8-7 Saturday to keep the state tournament hopes alive. The Green Wave lost 2-8 to Brookhaven Academy before beating Columbia Academy Saturday evening 6-3 to qualify for state.

Email newsletter signup

“We’re playing really well right now,” said Cathedral head coach Craig Beesley. “We had a good tournament this weekend and we’re starting to hit the ball better than we have been.”

Cathedral played Copiah Academy Monday morning for seeding but lost 2-4 making the Green Wave the No.4 seed out of the MAIS 5A South.

Cathedral will have to play No.1 seed East Rankin in the first round of the state tournament. First pitch will be at noon at the Magee Sports Complex in the double-elimination tournament.

“There’s a possibility of us having to play three games on Saturday,” Beesley said. “We need to get there and focus.”

Beesley acknowledged the competition will be tough.

“We haven’t been to (state) in a while, so I’m glad to see the kids get a chance to go,” he said. “We know there is tough competition, but anything can happen in softball … you get a hit and the momentum changes.

“We are playing at the best level we have played in a while and hopefully we can keep it up.”

Adams County Christian School lost to South State runner up Brookhaven Academy 10-0 in the first game of the South State tournament. Oak Forest knocked the Rebels out of the postseason with a 14-4 win Saturday afternoon.

Check back for a season recap story on ACCS Friday.