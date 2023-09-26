Jacqueline Rachael Merridith Published 6:46 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

April 4, 1963 – Sept. 9, 2023

NATCHEZ – Memorial services for Jacqueline Rachael Merridith, 60, who departed this earthly life on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Baton Rouge, LA will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at 9 a.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel).

Services are under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Jacqueline was born April 4, 1963, the daughter of James Merridith, Jr. and the late Myrtis Ross Merridith.

She is preceded in death by her mother; daughter, Myrtis Marie Merridith; brother, Reginald James Merridith, paternal grandparents, James Merridith, Sr. and Elnora Merridith (who raised her).

Her life will forever be cherished in the lives of her son, Raphael Shivers (Fredreuna); granddaughter, Ra’lunniea; father, James Merridith (Rose); four brothers, Broderick Merridith, Timothy Merridith (Natalie), Michael Blackwell (Nicole) and Rashad Merridith (Davida), nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; special friends, Lazenda Abraham and daughter, Kay and Ray, and Louis Shivers.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com