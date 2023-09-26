Two Concordia Parish banks affected by data breach Published 5:09 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Concordia Bank and Trust and Delta Bank are among the 40 or so banks affected by a data breach at Financial Institute Service Corp., also known as FISC.

“This was their breach. FISC does our core processing,” said Pat Biglane, president and CEO of Concordia Bank and Trust Co.

More than 750,000 customers in Louisiana, Mississippi and three other states were affected by the breach.

“The most important thing is we want to make sure our customers are taken care of the way they have come to expect. FISC is contacting individuals who have been effected and will provide a free service to protect their identity,” Biglane said. “We hate to see it. Our main priority is to make certain the identities of our customers are protected. We are going to take care of any issues that come up now, and individuals affected will get this free identity protection service to make sure nothing comes up in the future from this.”

On Sept. 22, the Financial Institution Service Corporation (FISC) posted notice of a MOVEit data breach, affecting more than 750,000 customers. The information affected could include full names, Social Security numbers and financial account information, according to a data breach attorneys group.

The breach affected customers in five states: Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Oklahoma and Texas.

Regional financial institutions affected in Delta Bank and Concordia Bank & Trust Co., as well as Bank of Winnfield and Trust Copmany; Jonesboro State Bank; and Winnsboro State Bank & Trust Company.

Other institutions affected are:

American Bank & Trust Company,

American Bank, Inc.,

Anthem Bank & Trust,

Bank of Moundville ,

, Bank of Oak Ridge ,

, Caldwell Bank and Trust,

Citizens Bank & Trust Co.,

Citizens Progressive Bank,

City Bank and Trust Company,

Crescent Bank,

Farmers State Bank & Trust Company,

First Liberty Bank ,

, First National Bank in DeRidder ,

, Gibsland Bank & Trust,

Heritage Bank of St Tammany ,

, Hodge Bank & Trust Co.,

& Trust Co., Homeland Bank,

Jackson Parish Bank ,

, Lakeside Bank,

Louisiana National Bank,

Marion State Bank ,

, Merchants & Planters Bank,

Metairie Bank,

Peoples Bank,

Plaquemine Bank and Trust Co.,

and Trust Co., Resource Bank,

RiverHills Bank,

Sabine State Bank ,

, Security State Bank of Oklahoma ,

, The Cottonport Bank,

Vermilion Bank,

Washington State Bank and

Individuals whose information is affected should receive notification from their financial institution as well as information on how to address concerns.