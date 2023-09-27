Absentee voting under way for Nov. 7 election Published 1:47 pm Wednesday, September 27, 2023

NATCHEZ — In-person and mail-in absentee voting began Monday for the November General Election.

Voters go to the poll on Nov. 7 to decide races, such as county supervisors, sheriff, justice court judges and statewide offices.

Absentee ballots are available at Circuit Clerk Eva Givens’ office at the Adams County Courthouse.

Voters can cast absentee ballots until in house Monday through Friday during business hours and Saturdays Oct. 28 and Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Those not registered to vote still have time to do so before the Nov. 7 General Election.

Voter registration deadline ends Oct. 9 at 5 p.m. for those who register in person. Mail-in voter registration must be postmarked by Oct. 10 in order to vote on Nov. 7.

Municipal elections, which will be held in 2024, are also drawing interest now that Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson has announced he is seeking re-election.

The municipal primary election will be April 2, 2024. If a runoff is needed after the primary, it will be held April 22, 2024.

The general election will be held June 4, 2024.

Those hoping to seek office, which includes all city aldermen positions and mayor, can begin qualifying on Jan. 2, 2024. Qualifying ends Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, at 5 p.m.