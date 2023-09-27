County supervisors call meeting for Thursday at 11:30 a.m. for special agenda

Published 2:18 pm Wednesday, September 27, 2023

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Board of Supervisors has called a meeting out of recess — in essence a special meeting — for Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the Board of Supervisors Office, 314 State St., Natchez.

The agenda for the meeting:

• amending the budget to actuals.

• discussion of a grievance.

• approval of docket, meaning approval of paying county bills.

No other information was provided about the grievance, which is on the meeting’s agenda.

Typically, rather than adjourn its meetings, the board votes to go into recess. Doing that allows the board to more quickly call a meeting out of recess. Adjourning and convening a new “special called” meeting requires the board to provide more notice time to citizens. Coming out of recess can be done with just a matter of hours notice to citizens.

 

