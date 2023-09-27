Frank Sinatra Virtual Review is coming to a device near you Published 12:42 pm Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Concordia Parish Library and Delta Bank are proud to present “Frank Sinatra: A Singing Legend,” a virtual review that will be available through the month of October.

It will be reviewed by Scholar Georgiann Potts. Ms. Potts has been credited with extensive research that has brought great insight and engaging content to the library’s book reviews.

Frank Sinatra was considered one of the 20th century’s, legendary singers.

Email newsletter signup

He is among the world’s most prolific music artists with an estimated 150 million record sales.

Early in his life, he was greatly influenced by the intimate, easy-listening vocal style of Bing Crosby and began his musical career in the swing era with bandleaders Harry James and Tommy Dorsey. Interestingly, he began singing professionally as a teenager and never learned to read music, but learned music by ear.

A perfectionist, renowned for his style and presence, Sinatra always insisted on recording live with his band. Later, in the 1940s, he began acting.

Some of the films he is famous for are On the Town (1949) and The Man with the Golden Arm (1955).

Again, Concordia Parish Library and Delta Bank are proud to present “Frank Sinatra: A Singing Legend”.

It will be virtually available through the month of October. For more information, click here.