Gumbo Cookoff to benefit the Natchez Stewpot Published 12:45 pm Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Andrew’s Tavern will hold a Gumbo Cookoff on Oct. 7 starting at 10 a.m. Tasting will begin at 11 a.m. All proceeds will go to benefit the Natchez Stewpot.

Teams and sponsors are still needed for the event. For further information please call Jessica Sanders at 318-758-2503.