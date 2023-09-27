Michael A. King Demby Published 11:15 pm Wednesday, September 27, 2023

July 30, 1952 – Sept. 22, 2023

NATCHEZ – Services for Michael A. King Demby, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Greater Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 170 St. Catherine St., under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home with Pastor Willie Anderson officiating.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Funeral Home and on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, from noon until 1 p.m. at the church.

Email newsletter signup

Michael A. King Demby was born in Natchez to the late Adam and Eula Mae Demby. He was previously employed by Sports Center. He loved his family and friends. He was baptized at an early age.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Patrick Demby and Audley Demby; one sister, Clyde Demby Winston; two nephews; Luther Winston and Carlos Demby Sr.; one niece, Donna Winston and one uncle, Forrest Edward King Sr.

Michael is survived by one son, Michael Johnson; two daughters, Demiko Smith and Shilynda Clark; two sisters, Susan (Perk) and Angela Demby Walker all of Natchez; four brothers, Melvin (America) Demby, Donnell Demby, all of Natchez, Adam (Bridgette) Demby of Katy, TX and Edward Demby of Minneapolis, MN; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one aunt, Janie King and a host of nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.