Renee Laryice Logan Published 11:17 pm Wednesday, September 27, 2023

July 31, 1957 – Sept. 24, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Renee Laryice Logan, 66, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Natchez, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at Beulah Baptist Church with Rev. John Scott, Jr., officiating.

Burial will follow at the Morning Star Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, from 7 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Renee was born July 31, 1957, in Natchez, the daughter of Roberta Evans Logan and Rev. Walter L. Logan, Sr. She was a 1975 graduate of North Natchez High School and a 1978 graduate of Alcorn State University. Renee was a member of Windy Hill #1 Baptist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed dancing, singing, reading, and shopping.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Patricia Ann Logan-Garner, and brothers, Rev. Walter Logan, Jr., and Walter Mock.

Renee leaves to cherish her memories: her sons, Jabari Tyki Logan and Cadmus (Jerrica) Logan; grandchildren, Joslyn Logan, Kyrin Logan, MyKaya Scott, Jaden Scott, and Malik Scott; brothers, John (Flora) Logan, Sr., Rev. Douglas (Brenda) Logan, Sr., Alfed Glen (Carolyn) Logan, and Melvin (Kimmie) Logan; sisters, Vivian Lewis, Violet Logan, Artimease Frazier, Faye Logan (twin sister), and Eva Regina (Jimmy) Smith; aunts, Marie Granger, Bertha Walter, Carrie Evans, and Mary Flournoy; uncle, Freddie (Johnney) Logan, Sr.; special caregiver, Bettie Hunt; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com