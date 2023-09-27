Victory Belles in concert Oct. 26 at the Vidalia Convention Center Published 12:40 pm Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Concordia Parish Library and Concordia Bank & Trust Co. are proud to present the free Victory Belles Concert.

It will be performed Thursday, Oct. 26. It will start at 7 p.m. at the Vidalia Convention Center. The program is welcomed by all absolutely free and open to the public.

The Victory Belles are a delightful female vocal trio who perform the music of the 1940s, and especially, the music of World War II.

The music of the 1940s brought hope and joy to our GIs and those on the Home Front alike. The Victory Belles keep that tradition alive in rich, three-part harmony.

Their repertoire includes all the treasured gems of the WWII era plus patriotic classics including a musical salute to each branch of the US armed forces.

If you are interested in listening to the beautiful old classical music of the 1940s, feel free to see and listen to the Victory Belles at the Vidalia Convention Center.

For your information, the Vidalia Convention Center’s address is 112 Front Street, Vidalia, LA 71373. For more information, call: (318) 757-3550