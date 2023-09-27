Zion Chapel A.M.E. Church will celebrate the legacy of Hiram Rhodes Revels with a bust unveiling

Published 12:44 pm Wednesday, September 27, 2023

By Staff Reports

Hiram Rhodes Revels

Zion Chapel A.M.E. Church will celebrate the legacy of Hiram Rhodes Revels with a bust in his honor created by Bob Willis of Okla.

The bust will be unveiled in a ceremony in the church at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 30th, at 228 N. Dr. M.L. King St.

The event is free to the public. It is, in part, a celebration of Revels’ birthday. Revels was born on Sept. 27, 1827.

He was the first pastor to serve at Zion Chapel and the first African-American lawmaker to serve in the United States Congress.

Revels was also the first president of Alcorn A&M College, which is now Alcorn State University, in Lorman.

Speakers will include:

*Rev. Birdon Mitchell, Pastor of Zion Chapel AME

*Norma West, Director of Ceremony

*Rev. Dr. C. Edward “CJ” Rhodes II, Director of the Hiram Rhodes Revels Institute for Ethical Leadership

*Harold Woodson Jr, Descendant of Hiram Revels

*Dan Gibson, Mayor of Natchez

*Bob Willis, sculptor

Music by Tony Fields, Zion Chapel AME Minister of Music

For Additional Information or Questions, call 601-807-0450 or 601-807-0454

 

 

 

