Zion Chapel A.M.E. Church will celebrate the legacy of Hiram Rhodes Revels with a bust unveiling
Published 12:44 pm Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Zion Chapel A.M.E. Church will celebrate the legacy of Hiram Rhodes Revels with a bust in his honor created by Bob Willis of Okla.
The bust will be unveiled in a ceremony in the church at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 30th, at 228 N. Dr. M.L. King St.
The event is free to the public. It is, in part, a celebration of Revels’ birthday. Revels was born on Sept. 27, 1827.
He was the first pastor to serve at Zion Chapel and the first African-American lawmaker to serve in the United States Congress.
Revels was also the first president of Alcorn A&M College, which is now Alcorn State University, in Lorman.
Speakers will include:
*Rev. Birdon Mitchell, Pastor of Zion Chapel AME
*Norma West, Director of Ceremony
*Rev. Dr. C. Edward “CJ” Rhodes II, Director of the Hiram Rhodes Revels Institute for Ethical Leadership
*Harold Woodson Jr, Descendant of Hiram Revels
*Dan Gibson, Mayor of Natchez
*Bob Willis, sculptor
Music by Tony Fields, Zion Chapel AME Minister of Music
For Additional Information or Questions, call 601-807-0450 or 601-807-0454