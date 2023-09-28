ACCS host Parklane in big-time district clash Published 4:38 pm Thursday, September 28, 2023

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School head coach David King knows his Rebels must play better than they did last week if they are to stay atop the MAIS District 3-5A standings after last week’s stinging upset loss at Silliman Institute.

And the Rebels must take better care of the football if they are going to defeat the Parklane Academy Pioneers in a big-time district showdown between the two teams at Bobby Marks Stadium.

Kickoff between Parklane Academy (4-2, 2-0) and ACCS (5-2, 2-1) is slated for 7 p.m. The Pioneers are coming off a 49-14 homecoming win over Cathedral while the Rebels committed five turnovers in a 41-30 loss at Silliman Institute.

Email newsletter signup

Last year when these two teams met, also at Bobby Marks Stadium, then-Class 4A ACCS held on for a 31-28 win over then-Class 6A Parklane Academy 31-28. So not only is first place is on the line for Parklane and a share of first place is on the line for ACCS, the Pioneers are looking to avenge last year’s tough loss to the Rebels.

Efforts to reach head coach David King for his thoughts on Friday night’s match-up were unsuccessful.