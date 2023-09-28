Natchez-Adams Schools drop a letter grade in state accountability scores Published 11:49 am Thursday, September 28, 2023

The Natchez-Adams County Schools fell to a C rating for the 2022-2023 school year based on the Mississippi State Board of Education data released Thursday.

The district had earned a B rating in the 2021-2022 assessment, which is based on student proficiency in reading, math, history and science as well as college and career readiness, graduation rate and other factors.

The Mississippi Department of Education provides an annual report card for each school district and school, ranking them from A to F based on performance.

Statewide this year, 87 percent of schools and 91 percent of districts were rated a C or higher, an increase from 81 percent and 87 percent in 2021-2022.

The district’s individual school scores ranged from a B to a D:

Natchez High School, B

Natchez Middle School, D

Susie B. West Elementary, B

McLaurin Elementary, B

Morgantown Elementary, B

School districts throughout the region saw varying results with Franklin County, Jefferson County, Amite County and Claiborne County earning a B. Wilkinson County earned a C.

Franklin County High School earned an A, with Franklin County Middle earning a B and Franklin County Upper Elementary earning a C.

Jefferson County High School scored an A with Jefferson County Jr. High earning a C and Jefferson County Upper Elementary earning a D.

Port Gibson High School earned a B while A.W. Watson Elementary earned a B and Port Gibson Middle earned a C.

Amite County High School earned a B, along with Amite County Elementary. Amite County Middle School earned a C.

Wilkinson County High School, which has been the subject of an investigation into cheating on standardized tests, did not receive a grade. Wilkinson County Elementary earned a B; Finch Elementary earned a C; and William Winans Middle School earned a D.

“This year’s school and district grades provide further evidence that Mississippi teachers, school leaders and staff have done an outstanding job helping students accelerate learning after the disruptions of the pandemic,” said Dr. Raymond Morgigno, interim state superintendent of education. “I am confident our schools will build upon these achievements so that all students are proficient and prepared for success after high school.”

Since 2020, school districts and the state have invested federal pandemic-relief funds in programs and services to overcome pandemic disruptions and accelerate student learning. The additional funds enabled districts to pay for extended learning days, tutorial services and intensive interventions, among other supports. State investments include the Mississippi Connects digital learning initiative, which provided all students with a computer device, and services including on-demand tutoring, high-quality digital curriculum subscriptions and digital learning coaches for teachers. Pandemic-relief funds for these services will end in September 2024, and school districts will be responsible for paying for any services they wish to continue.

Mississippi’s accountability grades help teachers, school leaders, parents and communities know how well their local schools and districts are serving their students. The components of the state’s accountability system are based on state and federal law and State Board policy. They include:

Student proficiency and growth rates in ELA and Mathematics in grades 3-8

Growth of the lowest performing 25% of students in ELA and Mathematics

Science proficiency in grades 5 and 8

English Learner progress toward becoming proficient in the English language

Performance on the ACT and high school Algebra I, English II, Biology and U.S. History assessments

Student participation and performance in advanced coursework such as Advanced Placement and dual credit/dual enrollment courses

Four-year graduation rate

More school- and district-level accountability results can be found here: mdek12.org/OPR/Reporting/Accountability