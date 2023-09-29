Adams County organizations benefit from Federal Home Loan Bank grants

Published 12:43 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

By Staff Reports

Lionel Anderson and Darrell Chatman work on the 25th Habitat for Humanity House in Natchez in this file photo. Habitat is one of two Adams County organizations benefiting from new grant funds. (Ben Hillyer | The Natchez Democrat)

A pair of Adams County organizations will benefit as part of a half-million dollar grant program offered by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and its member institutions.

Mississippi community-based organizations received $166,500 from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) and seven member institutions.

A total of $557,250 was awarded to community organizations through its annual Partnership Grant Program (PGP), and Mississippi community-organizations received $166,500.

Locally the organizations benefitting are:

*Home With Heroes Foundation (Natchez, Mississippi) – $12,000 Member: Home Bank
*Natchez-Adams County Habitat for Humanity (Natchez, Mississippi) – $12,000 Member: Home Bank

“With its matching funds, our Partnership Grant Program gives our members added leverage to support local nonprofits,” said Greg Hettrick, senior vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas. “Our members are very supportive of local community organizations, and we are proud to provide funds that help with their endeavors.”

Under the program, FHLB Dallas member institutions contribute $500 to $4,000 to a nonprofit, which FHLB Dallas matches at a 3:1 ratio to provide up to $12,000 to the organization per member. The awards help promote and strengthen relationships between community-based nonprofits and FHLB Dallas members.

For more information about the Mississippi grant recipients, click here.

 

