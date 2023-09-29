Public hearing on county garbage collection fees set for Oct. 25 Published 12:57 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Board of Supervisors has set a public hearing prior to its increasing sanitation and garbage collection fees.

That hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 9 a.m. at the boardroom at 314 State St.

On March 6 in a three-to-two vote, the Adams County Supervisors approving contracting with United Infrastructure Services for garbage collection services in the county at a rate of almost $1 million more than its previous contract.

United Infrastructure is the new company formed by the bankrupt Metro Services, which sought to get out of its previous contract with Adams County.

Supervisors Kevin Wilson and Wes Middleton from the approval of the new contract in March to present, have asked supervisors Warren Gaines, Ricky Gray and Angela Hutchins how the county was going to pay for the new garbage contract.

Those three have been silent on the subject, choosing to not discuss until after the primary election in August.

Supervisors have not said exactly how much they are going to raise garbage collection fees on county residents. Those fees are $15 per month at present. Increasing the fees to as much as $35 monthly per household has been discussed.

Waiting from March until after the election to discuss increasing fees cost Adams County taxpayers more than $600,000 in fiscal year ending Sept. 30.