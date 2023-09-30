Parklane downs Rebels Published 12:54 am Saturday, September 30, 2023

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School left five points on the field in a crucial MAIS 5A district game Friday night. A couple of two point conversions and a missed extra point was the difference in the 28-26 loss to Parklane Academy.

ACCS is now 2-2 in district play and 5-3 overall. It was a heartbreaking loss at home as the Rebels had a late drive going down the field starting at the 5 yard line. However, at the 50 yard line the Rebels turned the ball over on downs and Parklane could kill the clock.

Junior running back Adrian Walker opened the scoring for ACCS with a two yard rush. He finished the game with 15 carries for 60 yards and had two catches for 67 yards. A penalty on the extra point pushed the kick back five yards and it was missed.

Parklane took the lead one minute later on a 78-yard touchdown pass and a made extra point. In the second quarter, Parklane scored again on an explosive play as the Pioneer running back scampered 63 yards for a touchdown rush.

ACCS struck back on a 53-yard pass from Coleman Carter to Walker. A made two point conversion tied the game. Parklane retook the lead five minutes later on a 32 yard touchdown pass. ACCS trailed 21-14 going into halftime.

Carter threw his second touchdown pass of the night on a 37 yard completion to Tristan Burns. However, the two point conversion was not successful and the Rebels trailed 21-20. Parklane scored in the fourth quarter on a short two yard rush to get out to a 28-20 lead.

ACCS drove the ball down the field and scored on a short three yard rushing touchdown by Carter. A failed two point conversion left the Rebels trailing by two scores. Carter led the team in rushing with 19 carries and 115 yards and threw the ball for 191 yards on 11 completions. The Rebels did not have any turnovers in the loss.

Amite School Center will host Adams County Christian School next week in Liberty. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.