Green Wave suffer overtime heartbreak Published 12:53 am Saturday, September 30, 2023

NATCHEZ — Silliman Institute edged out Cathedral 42-36 in double overtime Friday night. It was a heartbreaking MAIS 5A District loss for the Green Wave who led at halftime in the Pink Wave game.

Cathedral Head Coach Josh Loy said he gives credit to Silliman for making adjustments at halftime. Both teams made big plays and were locked in a dogfight to the end.

“It was a great high school football game, but we came out on the wrong end of it. Just didn’t make enough plays to win,” Loy said. “We went back and forth all night. We held a lead at halftime. They took it to us in the second half. We got it to overtime and had a chance to win in the first overtime.

“We didn’t score in the second overtime and they did. We battled the whole game. We played as hard as we could just to come out on the wrong end. It was a great high school football game though.”

Loy said there were so many big plays in the game he could not single out any. Momentum swung like a pendulum right to the end of the game.

Sophomore Terrence Lee played a really good game and showed signs of growth. He is maturing into a good player for the Green Wave, Loy said. Quarterback Tristan Fondren is also growing up with each test for Cathedral.

“We are really close, we just have to keep pushing forward. I think we are close to having a breakthrough. We haven’t played our best yet,” Loy said. “We are really close, just not quite there yet. We have to keep working and trust in the process. I know we have to win a couple of these next games to get in the playoffs. We are taking it one week at a time. If we win the next one it will give us a chance to get in the playoffs.”

Cathedral goes into a non-district game against Madison St. Joe with a 2-5 record and 1-2 in district play. The Green Wave need a win at home with kickoff set for 7 p.m.