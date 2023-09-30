Howard’s 2 TDs helps WCCA roll past Tensas Academy Published 12:57 am Saturday, September 30, 2023

JOSEPH, La. — After finding themselves trailing Tensas Academy about midway through the second quarter, Wilkinson County Christian Academy did not panic at all. In fact, it did not take the Rams very long to regain the lead.

In fact, WCCA scored the game’s final 38 points for a decisive 44-12 win over the Tensas Academy Chiefs in the MAIS 8-Man District 3-1A opener for both teams. And the Rams scored five of their six touchdowns on the ground.

Easton Buteaux scored on a 33-yard run, his only carry of the game, with 1:41 left in the first quarter to give the Rams a 6-0 lead. However, the Chiefs responded with a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter. Ross Crigler threw a 30-yard TD pass to George Tucker at the 8:59 mark and Hunter Calvit ran it in from one yard out to give the home team a 12-6 lead with 4:43 to give their fans hope that maybe they would finally get that elusive first win over the season.

But just 18 seconds later, Napoleon Howard scored on a one-yard touchdown run and Jack Orgeron ran in for the two-point conversion to give the Rams a 14-12 lead.

Gavin Davis then scored on a 64-yard punt return and Orgeron’s second two-point conversion run gave WCCA a 22-12 halftime lead. Orgeron finished with five carries for 49 yards and he led the Rams’ defense with 13 carries and one sack.

Then with 5:07 to go in the third quarter, Howard scored on a 21-yard run to widen the Rams’ lead to 30-12. Cole Partridge added a three-yard TD run of his own with 3:22 left in the same quarter for a 38-22 advantage. Howard led WCCA in rushing with 92 yards on just four carries.

With 9:47 to go in the ball game, Trippe McGraw scored on a 39-yard run to close out the scoring.

Dax Doyle had 10 tackles while Charles Grezaffi had eight tackles and one sack. Howard also had six tackles and Davis had five tackles and one interception.

Tensas Academy (0-8, 0-1) did have some success moving the ball as the Chiefs had 153 rushing yards and 137 passing yards. But two turnovers proved to be costly.

WCCA (3-4, 1-0) plays host to district opponent Riverdale Academy for the Rams’ Pink Out Game next Friday at 7 p.m.