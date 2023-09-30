Late touchdown give Storm win over Lakeview Published 12:56 am Saturday, September 30, 2023

CAMPTI, La. — A back-and-forth game between LHSAA Class 1A Delta Charter School and Class 2A Lakeview High School came down to wire as the Storm scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter to defeat the Gators 44-38 last Thursday night.

Delta Charter led Lakeview (3-2) 16-8 at the end of the first quarter. Both teams scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion in the second quarter, giving the Storm a 24-16 halftime lead.

The third quarter was a wild one as far as scoring was concerned. The visiting Storm from Ferriday scored 14 points, but they gave up 22 points to the host Gators, making it a 38-38 game by quarter’s end. Delta Charter’s fourth-quarter touchdown gave the Storm the road victory,

Email newsletter signup

Efforts to reach Storm head coach Blake Wheeler for any possible statistics as well as comments on the game were unsuccessful.

Delta Charter (3-1) begins LHSAA District 4-1A play next Friday when the Storm hosts the Tensas High School Panthers for homecoming.