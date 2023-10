Bennie Charles Barlow Published 5:22 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Bennie Charles Barlow, 86, of Ferriday, LA will be held at Ferriday First Baptist Church on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Bro. Kevin Ulmer and Bro. Wayne Gray officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.