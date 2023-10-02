Courthouse records Sept. 27 Published 10:11 am Monday, October 2, 2023

Adams County

Sept. 15-21

Civil suits:

Estate of Susan O. Blackburn.

Estate of Richard Emanuel Thompson Sr.

Divorces:

Royce Lanehart and Anne Campbell Lanehart. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Kimberly Woods v. Tyrone Carter.

Mark A. Morrison v. Patricia Johnson Morrison.

Marriage license applications:

Jeremy Lamark Glass, 30, Fayette to LaTasha Brianne Ford, 27, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

Sept. 14-20

SETA Natchez, LLC to Total Storage, LLC, land from the southeasterly corner of an 11.8 acre portion of L’langollan and Windsor.

Yarnell Latrice Squalls and Robert E. Squalls Jr. to Harry Smith and Veronica Elery Smith, lot 60 Magnolia Heights Subdivision.

Christina Ferrell Daugherty and William T. Ferrell III to Tyler Mire, lot 1 Highland Park Subdivision, Third Development.

George Paul Enterprises, LLC to Kimberly Blanton, lot 1 Cedars Subdivision.

Sally Mullins Jones and William Scott Mullins to Norma R. Bearden, lot 6 La Pins Subdivision.

Mark White to Jimmy Ray Smith, lot 11 Southern Oaks, being a 0.90 Acre Portion of Forest Plantation.

Randy Scott Phillips and Denise Michelle Kelley to O’Donna, LLC, land beginning at an iron pin on the easterly line of North Pearl Street.

Wayne T. Ellis and Pamela T. Ellis to O’Donna, LLC, land beginning at the southwesterly corner formed by the intersection of Washington Street and Gastrell Street.

Mortgages:

Sept. 14-20

Total Storage, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, land from the southeasterly corner of an 11.8 acre portion of L’langollan and Windsor.

Veronica Elery Smith and Harry Smith to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, lot 60 Magnolia Heights Subdivision.

Robert Heath Holley and Linda Lannette Holley to United Mississippi Bank, lots 32 and 33 Bakers Division.

James J. Fosselman and Matina James-Fosselman to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, land containing 1.0 acre, more or less, a part of Peachland Plantation.

Tyler Mire to Mortgage Research Center, LLC d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans, lot 1 Highland Park Subdivision, Third Development.

Lester Joseph Meng III and Cynthia J. Meng to Hancock Whitney Bank, lot 4 of the Wigwam Lots.

Kimberly Blanton to CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, lot 1 Cedars Subdivision.

Otis Anderson to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, lot 16 Magnolia Heights Subdivision.

Michael Z. Jex and Shannon R. Jex to United Mississippi Bank, lot 8 of the Subdivision of Forest Plantation, Second Development.

David G. Willard and Diane B. Willard to United Mississippi Bank, land on the north side of Liberty Road.

O’Donna, LLC to United Mississippi Bank, land beginning at an iron pin on the easterly line of North Pearl Street.

O’Donna, LLC to Jimmy R. Smith, land beginning at an iron pin on the easterly line of North Pearl Street.

O’Donna, LLC to United Mississippi Bank, land beginning at the southwesterly corner formed by the intersection of Washington Street and Gastrell Street.

O’Donna, LLC to Jimmy R. Smith, land beginning at the southwesterly corner formed by the intersection of Washington Street and Gastrell Street.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Sept. 21

Civil cases:

CKS Prime Investment v. Corey Robinson.

CKS Prime Investment v. Latoya Barnes.

Velocity Investment v. Michael Ali.

LVNV Funding/Jacob Law Group v. Kendrick Johnson.

LVNV Funding/Jacob Law Group v. Amanda Kyzar.

LVNV Funding/Jacob Law Group v. Tye Passinger.

LVNV Funding/Jacob Law Group v. Donna Barnes.

LVNV Funding/Jacob Law Group v. Lynda Thompson.

LVNV Funding/Jacob Law Group v. Lynda Thompson.

LVNV Funding/Jacob Law Group v. Maris Thornton.

LVNV Funding/Jacob Law Group v. Louvena Williams.

LVNV Funding/Jacob Law Group v. Kimberly Prater.

LVNV Funding/Jacob Law Group v. Rhonda Anderson.

Cedar Village/Erma Clark v. Adrianna Murphy.