Crime Reports Sept. 27 Published 10:11 am Monday, October 2, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Dylan Bryce Johnson, 21, 802 Texas Street, Vidalia, La., on charge of violation of municipal criminal ordinances: open container. No bond set.

Arrests — Thursday, Sept. 21

Keyshawn Marquez Wiley, 28, 914 North Union Street, Natchez, on charge of obstructing public streets, etc.; intentional obstruction of/interference with vehicle or pedestrian. No bond set.

Zina Jermaine Ray, 35, 483 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $748.75.

Reports — Monday

Disturbance on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Harassment on Minor Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Threats on Westwood Road.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Union Street.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Unwanted subject on Main Street.

Intelligence report on East Franklin Street.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Threats on Westwood Road.

Accident on Lindberg Avenue.

False alarm on Highland Boulevard.

Accident on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

Simple assault on Minor Street.

Suspicious activity on John R. Junkin Drive.

Simple assault on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on St. Catherine Street.

Two traffic stops on East Franklin Street.

Harassment on Brightwood Avenue.

Trespassing on Little Street.

Traffic stop on Glenwood Avenue.

Traffic stop at Exxon.

Traffic stop on State Street.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Oak Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Threats on Devereux Drive.

Malicious mischief on West Steirs Lane.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on North Wall Street.

Accident on East Franklin Street.

Disturbance on Arlington Avenue.

Welfare concern/check on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Smith Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Shoplifting on Pilgrim Boulevard.

False alarm on North Union Street.

Child abuse on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Friday

Accident on North Shields Lane.

Accident on U.S. 61 North

Intelligence report on Jefferson Street.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Theft on U.S. 61 North.

Fight in progress on Minor Street.

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Suspicious activity on North Commerce Street.

Traffic stop on North Pearl Street.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

William Campbell, 49, Dreher Lane, Little Rock, Ark., on charges of motor vehicle: possession of marijuana, speeding on local highways, and DUI – 1st offense. Held on $1,500 bond.

Emmanuel Griffin, 38, Jason Court, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Jaylan Hayes, 21, Storms Drive, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Briannia Nicole Galmore, 21, Martins Lane, Natchez, on charge of no child restraint. Released on $142.50 bond.

Simonton William Mont, 32, Park Boulevard, Baton Rouge, La., on charge of speeding 1-9 miles over. Released on $221.50 bond.

Anderson Charles Tenner, 41, Coral Avenue, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Held on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Friday

Roy Bishop, 61, Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Released without bond.

Nathaniel Jackson, 43, McComb Avenue, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Released without bond.

Reports — Sunday

Unwanted subject on Clarence Road.

Theft on Bass Lane.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 North.

Suspicious activity on U.S. 61 North.

Theft at Solitary Valley Plantation.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Suspicious activity on Kingston Road.

Two traffic stops on Kingston Road.

Traffic stop on Lawrence Road.

Simple assault on Second Street.

Reports — Saturday

Twelve traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Malicious mischief on Cloverdale Drive.

Domestic disturbance on West Wilderness Road.

Unwanted subject on Gregory Circle.

Accident on Solitary Plantation Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Warrant/affidavit on Devereux Drive.

Trespassing on Jason Court.

Disturbance on White Oak Drive.

Traffic stop on Lagrange Road.

Traffic stop on Sandpiper Road.

Traffic stop on Cranfield Road.

Domestic disturbance on North Palestine Road.

Three traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Traffic stop on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1.

Reports — Friday

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Accident on Solitary Valley Plantation Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Breaking and entering on U.S. 61 North.

Warrant/affidavit on Auburn Avenue.

Warrant/affidavit on Azalea Lane.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Fourteen traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 84.

Traffic stop on Lake Montrose Road.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.