Crime Reports Sept. 29 Published 10:09 am Monday, October 2, 2023

Natchez Police Department

No arrests available.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Burglary on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Wilson Road.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Property damage on Madison Street.

Two intelligence reports on Devereux Drive.

Disturbance on Alice Lane.

Intelligence report on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Mark Apartments/City Limits.

Theft on North Union Street.

Fight in progress on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Highland Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Three intelligence reports on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Theft on High Street.

Hit and run on Frankln Street.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Burglary on Maple Street.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Lost/stolen tag on Devereux Drive.

Burglary on Desoto Street.

Simple assault on Linden Drvie.

Traffic stop at Shoe Department.

Disturbance on South Concord Avenue.

Disturbance on Brenham Avenue.

Shoplifting on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Intelligence report on Park Place.

Theft on Weir Court.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Delandro James Bell, 34, West Steirs Lane, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Held without bond.

Paul Lloyd Dawes, 75, Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of touching a child for lustful purposes. Released without bond.

Edward Gene Easton, 44, Steam Plant Road, Natchez, on charge of simple domestic violence. Held on $500.00 bond.

William Cade Farmer, 38, North Palestine Road, Natchez, on charge of grand larceny. Held on $5,000 bond.

Rickey A. Nelson, 43, Morgantown Road, Natchez, on charge of grand larceny. Held on $5,000 bond.

Gerald Wayne Nettles, 35, Kaiser Lake Road, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Arrests — Monday

Cameron Malakia Beverly, 23, Elm Road, Natchez, on charge of armed robbery. Held without bond.

Brandon Marquis Evans, 31, Oriole Terrace, Natchez, on charge of two counts of controlled substance violation. Released on $1,000 bond.

Darryl Wayne Thomas, 55, East Oak Street, Natchez, on charges of possession of Schedule II – crack cocaine, controlled substance – sell, transfer, or distribute, and controlled substance: illegal possession. Released on $5,000 bond.

Diane Stump Tuccio, 69, Fawn Cove, Natchez, on charge of willful trespass. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Dunbarton Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Theft on North Palestine Road.

Disturbance on Steam Plant Road.

Property damage on State Street.

Intelligence report on Traceside Drive.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Intelligence report on Smith Street.

Intelligence report on Thunder Road.

Reports — Monday

Harassment on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Threats on Frederick Road.

Theft on Booker Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Dogwood Road.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Lagrange Road.

Trespassing on Magnolia Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Beacon Drive.

Juvenile problem on Airport Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.