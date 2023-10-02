Crime reports: Sept. 30, 2023 Published 9:50 am Monday, October 2, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Kejarris Reshad-Tramoe Holmes, 25, 3328 Cannonsburg Road, Natchez, on charge of burglary: all but dwelling. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Travis Allen McCready, 36, 118 Melrose Avenue, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Jared Anthony Rebold, 39, 114 North Shields Lane, Natchez, Natchez on charge of simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. Bond set at $1,750.00.

India Roshawn Dobbins, 38, 1314 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez, on charge of fugitive from justice. No bond set.

Anfernee Malik Thomas, 23, 109 Live Oak Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $327.50.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

Suspicious activity on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Thursday

Two false alarms on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Fraud/false pretense on U.S. 61 North.

Hit and run on Miss-Lou Bridge.

Suspicious activity on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Fire on Smith Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Shoplifting on Devereux Drive.

Property damage on Melrose Avenue.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Shots fired on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

False alarm on Wood Avenue.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Wednesday

Suspicious activity on Maple Street.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Trespassing on Main Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Ford Street.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Roth Hill Road.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Highland Boulevard.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Shots fired on Brenham Avenue.

False alarm on Laurel Hill Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Jayden Vanshun Cayou, 19, Prince Addition, Natchez, on charges of murder, first and second degree and two counts of attempt to commit offense (murder). Held without bond.

Latravis Lewione Clay, 34, Wallace Court, Natchez, on charge of arson – dwelling. Released without bond.

Patrick Farmer-Merritt, 22, Tate Road, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Tyrell Devontae Kelly, 31, King Circle Drive, Natchez, on charge of armed robbery. Released without bond.

Grady Mitchell Lawrence, 38, Lemon Street, Natchez, on charges of DUI – 1st offense and motor vehicle: possession of marijuana. Released on $1,000 bond.

Jamarion Perkins, 17, Watts Avenue, Natchez, on charges of two counts of attempt commit an offense and murder, first and second degree. Held without bond on those charges.

Omar Lakemmione Pinkney, 20, Ram Circle, Natchez, on charges of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and hindering prosecution 1st degree. Released without bond.

Samuel Terrell Powell, 22, Marin Avenue, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance violation and simple assault/domestic violence. Held on $65,000 bond.

Jerry Wayne Rodgers, 46, Scheffel Road, Natchez, on charge of controlled substance violation. Held on $20,000 bond.

Micheal Terry Rollins, 49, St. Catherine Street, Natchez, on charge of burglary – all but dwelling. Held on $50,000 bond.

Delbert Dewayne Sims, 43, Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charges of trafficking controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. Held on $15,000 bond.

Dewayne Mantrell Young, 35, Dumas Drive, Natchez, on charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Released without bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Tuante Dobbins, 25, Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault causing bodily injury. Held without bond.

William Cade Farmer, 38, North Palestine Road, Natchez, on charge of malicious mischief (felony). Held without bond on that charge.

Jerry Dell Nelson, 63, Cloverdale Road, Natchez, on charges of expired tag, no driver’s license, and no insurance. Held on $917.75 bond.

Rickey A. Nelson, 43, Morgantown Road, Natchez, on charge of malicious mischief (felony). Held without bond on that charge.

Philip Ware, 40, Chapel Hill Road, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Reports — Thursday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Club Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Fire on Sedgefield Road.

Threats on East Wilderness Road.

Five intelligence reports on State Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Roosevelt Drive.

Dog problem at Merit Health Natchez.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Greenfield Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Property damage on Southmoor Drive.

Theft on State Street.

Four warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Harassment on Wyatt Road.

Threats on Lower Woodville Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Cloverdale Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 2.

Traffic stop at Washington near Post Office.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on North Palestine Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Two suspicious activity reports on Airport Road.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.