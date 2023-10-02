Elsie Ann Evans Published 5:25 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

Oct. 5, 1938 – Sept. 27, 2023

Elsie Ann Evans, 84, a lifelong resident of Natchez, sadly passed away on Sept. 27, 2023. Elsie was born in Natchez Oct. 5, 1938. She lived a joyful life of abundant faith and was a long-time parishioner of St. Mary’s Basilica. She attended Cathedral Catholic School and Natchez High School. She enjoyed genealogy and adored cats and kittens, fostering many felines in the Natchez area. Her compassionate spirit and loving nature were inspirations to all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lafayette “Fate” Evans and Katherine “Katie” Evans; as well as her sister, Mary Lydia “Cathy” Smith, and brother, Paul William Sayers Evans.

Email newsletter signup

She is survived by her sister, Kathryn Faye Ball; her nieces, Jodi Pittman and Stephanie Babusis; her nephews, Patrick Ball and Spencer Smith; as well as her great-nephews, William Pittman, Alexander Babusis, Nicholas Ball, and Canon Smith.

Her family would like to thank the care team at Claiborne County Nursing Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Natchez Adams County Humane Society or Hoofbeats and Pawprints Rescue in Natchez.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.