G.L. Peters

Feb. 10, 1933 – Sept. 29, 2023

NATCHEZ – Buddy Peters peacefully passed away Friday morning, Sept. 29, 2023. He was born Feb. 10, 1933, in Natchez, Ms.

Buddy graduated from Cathedral High School, and shortly thereafter went on to serve in the US Navy where he sailed around the world on the USS Pittsburgh, and while there developed a lifetime love of his country. He later went to work with Schlumberger Oil Company where he worked until his retirement. Everyone was so concerned about Buddy Peters, for they didn’t know what he was going to do with himself after retirement, but with so many hobbies in his bag, he pulled out one that proved to be the best decision that he could make, and that was carpentry. He made everything under the sun, and did so professionally, for he was meticulous in everything he did. Buddy made building blocks for the orphanages, shutters for antebellum homes, and fine furniture for family and friends. Another one of his many hobbies was that of gardening. He loved all flowers, but especially hibiscus. They weren’t your everyday hibiscus, for he ordered them special. Last but certainly not least was his love for fishing. He loved catching bream and bass, along with the fellowship of his friends. He also had a passion for making fishing flies. Although very professional, he chose to just share them with friends.

Buddy will be missed by his family and friends, for he was a special person.

He is preceded in death by his wife of many years, Mary Jo Peters; daughter, Sarah Beth Peters; mother, Sarah Peters, and two aunts, Mildred and Mary Louise Garrity.

He has a son, Buddy Peters; a niece, Debbie Weeks of Atlanta; a nephew, Ken Weeks of Eugene, Oregon, and a sister-in-law, Agatha Weeks.

He also had many wonderful friends; among them are Emmett Burns, Bobby Hall, Dix Doering, Allen Wingfield, Joe (Ed) Songy and many more. Buddy lived his life to the fullest and will be missed by all.

Buddy dedicated his body to science, and there will be a private service at Natchez City Cemetery at a later date.

