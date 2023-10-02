Ida M. Jones Published 5:26 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

1943 – 2023

WILDSVILLE – Funeral services for Ida M. Jones, of Jonesville, LA will be held Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at 1 p.m. from the Old Daughters Baptist Church in Wildsville, LA under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday, LA. Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Raymond Riley, Jr. will officiate and burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Mrs. Jones, daughter of Ike and Julia Beard Brown was born in Wildsville and died at the Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. She was a member of Old Daughters Baptist Church where she also served as an usher. She was a retired seamstress.

She is survived by three sons, Paul F. Brown (Debra) of Killeen, TX; Erick Jones (Lenise) of Vidalia, LA; Derrick Jones of Houston, TX; one brother, Robert Brown, Sr. of Vidalia; one sister, Bessie Ceasor of Ferriday; six grandchildren and a devoted niece, Carolyn H. Price (Jerry) of Jonesville.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Jeff Jones, Sr.; one son, Julius Jones; seven siblings, James, Willie Sr., Ike Jr., Cornell, Charles Brown, Mattie Schiele, and Annie Holly.

Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com