James David Weeks Published 5:46 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

Sept. 13, 1952 – Sept. 28, 2023

Funeral services for James “David” Weeks, 71, of Vidalia, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at noon with Bro. Chase Weeks, Bro. Danny Reed and Bro. Todd Welch officiating. Interment will follow at Parhams Baptist Church Cemetery in Jonesville, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

David Weeks was born on Saturday, September 13, 1952, in Natchez and passed away Thursday, September 28, 2023, at Trinity Medical Center. He was a resident of Vidalia and an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Email newsletter signup

He was preceded in death by his father, J.D. Weeks; mother, Evelyn Martin Weeks; sister, Cheryl Weeks Bryan; and brother, Wendell Ray Weeks.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Brenda Hamilton Weeks of Vidalia; son Chase Weeks and his wife Missy of Sicily Island, LA; grandson, Will Weeks of Sicily Island, LA; and granddaughter Tiffany Weeks Cater and her husband Jacob of Sicily Island, LA.

He is also survived by two great-grandsons, Cameron Hayes Cater and Easton Brooks Cater.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday, September 30, 2023. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.youngsfh.com.