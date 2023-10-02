Lucille Bacon Anderson Published 5:22 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

Feb. 12, 1937 – Sept. 27, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Lucille Bacon Anderson, 86, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on Friday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Natchez, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West Sr. Memorial Chapel) with Pastor Maurice Irving, officiating.

Burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Lucille was born Feb. 12, 1937, in Natchez, the daughter of Amie Harris Bacon and Frank Bacon, Jr. She received degrees from Natchez Jr. College and Alcorn State University. Lucille was an educator, an entrepreneur, and a caregiver. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, shopping, and being a boss.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence E. Anderson, Sr.; son, Clarence E. Anderson, Jr.; sisters, Betty Mosby and Penny R. Bacon; and brothers, James Bacon, Anthony Bacon, and William Carl Bacon.

Lucille leaves to cherish her memories: her brothers, Frank Bacon, Jr., Albert Bacon, Larry Bacon, and Michael Bacon; sister, Mary Bacon Rials; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com.