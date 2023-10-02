Pendleton Coleman Murphy Published 5:45 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

March 9, 1949 – Aug. 17, 2023

Pendleton Hyde Coleman Murphy, lovingly known as Penny, was born on March 9, 1949, and after a courageous battle with ALS, she peacefully departed this world on Aug. 17, 2023. Her final moments were at home, surrounded by her cherished family, with her beloved husband Pat gently holding her hand.

Penny and Pat shared a heartwarming marriage that spanned 56 wonderful years filled with love and adoration. Their relationship was the epitome of unconditional love, which was a constant in their daily lives. While Penny navigated her hardest days, Pat’s endless love and profound support allowed Penny the grace and dignity she so richly deserved.

Penny was the dedicated and loving mother of two children, Hydie and Reily, and her legacy extended to seven adoring grandchildren and two precious great-grandchildren. She was the heart and soul of their family, sharing her boundless love and wisdom with each generation. Penny and her sisters, affectionately known as “The Coleman Girls,” shared a powerful and extraordinary bond throughout their lives. Penny will always be celebrated for her ability to nurture the heart.

Penny possessed a rare gift for storytelling and was a beautiful writer. She held a treasure trove of family stories close to her heart, always ready to delight her loved ones with tales from generations past. Whether through stories, memories, or heartfelt poems, her exceptional way with words beautifully marked and celebrated not only the special occasions but also the everyday moments. Her words were a source of comfort and a wellspring of answers for life’s most profound questions.

Penny was born and raised in Natchez, Mississippi, where she spent most of her life. In addition to being a devoted mother and wife, Penny held positions at Trinity Episcopal School, American Environmental Services, and volunteered her time with the Pilgrimage Garden Club.

Penny now joins her parents, Walter DeJarnette and Annie Ferriday Coleman, and her sister Ann Hampton Coleman in eternal peace. She leaves behind her devoted husband, Pat; her loving children, Hydie and Reily (Mitsy); beloved grandchildren, Carley, Coleman, Cary, Patrick, Betsy, Grant and Miller; two cherished great-grandchildren, Murphy and Audrey; sisters, Katherine Coleman Babin and Helen Coleman Green; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.

It is a challenge for the family to describe the enormous love they share for Penny, so they will use her own words; “Being asked to describe a loved one is like being asked to describe the Universe and all that it holds.”

Penny’s deepest concern was always the well-being of her loved ones, a testament to her selflessness and unwavering love. Her presence never failed to leave a lasting impression. Her parting words were often “I love you more” and “Angels are with you.” May her memory be a guiding light for all who had the privilege of knowing her, and may she rest in the arms of angels, forever surrounded by the love she so freely gave.

A memorial service to celebrate Penny’s life will be held at a later date. Details will be provided to family and friends once they are finalized.