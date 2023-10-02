Pets of the Week: Dust Bunny, Cesar, Chloe, Trudy, Goldie, Lacey, Becky Published 2:57 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

1 of 7

Dust Bunny is a beautiful, 3-month-old dilute tortoise-shell female kitten. She is super social and very energetic, playful and is ready for a home where she can romp, run, play and be mischievous, then take a long nap in someone’s lap. Please go to Petsense in Vidalia to meet Dust Bunny and other nice kitties who are available for adoption through Hoofbeats and PawPrints Rescue.

Meet Cesar. He was found as a stray and brought to the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society shelter. Cesar is about 5 years old. He is our “Gentle Giant” who is so desperately waiting for a new home.

This beauty is Chloe. She was brought in to the Humane Society as a stray. Chloe is about 2-1/2 months old. She is a very playful little girl who is patiently waiting for her furever new home and family. Come visit Cesar and Chloe at the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road. Visitation is offered Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001.

Email newsletter signup

Say hello to one of the most-friendly dogs at Concordia PAWS shelter! Trudy is a wonderful “wanna be” lap girl! If you are looking for an agreeable companion, look no further! She is a 3-year-old Lab mix, 75 pounds of affection, loves people and is very dog friendly. Trudy has been spayed and vetted and is waiting for a loving home. The staff at Concordia PAWS is praying she is the dog you are looking for. Come meet Trudy during daily visiting hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Concordia PAWS Shelter, 1212 First St., Ferriday, Louisiana. A fenced yard is required to keep her safe.

Meet Goldie. He was brought in to the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society Shelter as a stray and he is about 1 to 2 years old. Goldie is still puppy at heart and is very playful and sweet. He is just waiting for his furever family to come and take him home.

This week kitty is Lacey. She was brought to the Humane Society Shelter as a stray. Lacey is about 8 weeks old and is already very sweet. Lacey is excitingly waiting on a family of her own. Come visit Goldie and Lacey at the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road. Visitation is offered Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001.

Meet Becky. She is such a doll and is still waiting at Concordia PAWS Shelter for a forever home. She may be a tad shy at first, but don’t let that fool you. She’s actually very playful, sweet, people friendly, and more than ready to move to a loving home. May be a good idea to bring along your pet dog for a “meet & greet” to see how compatible the pair would be. Becky is fully vetted, spayed and is about 2-1/2 years old. She is a beautiful dog. Come meet Becky during daily visiting hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Concordia PAWS Shelter, 1212 First St., Ferriday, Louisiana. A fenced yard is required to keep her safe.