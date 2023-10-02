Rev. James Stokes Published 5:28 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

April 9, 1928 – Sept. 21, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Rev. James Stokes, 95, of Natchez, MS who died Sept. 21, 2023, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Zion Hill Baptist Church #1 with Pastor Joe Picket, officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m., Monday, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Service Chapel.

Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Rev. Stokes was born on April 9, 2023, the son of Bessie Mae Taylor and Oscar Stokes Sr. He graduated from Natchez College. He was a Car Salesman until he retired. Rev. Stokes was a member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and Deacon of Defense. He liked singing and playing the guitar. He was a Baptist and member of Zion Hill Baptist Church #1.

Rev. Stokes was preceded in death by his parents, Bessie Mae Taylor and Oscar Stokes Sr.; wife, Odessa Stokes; four sisters, Ethel Lee Diggs, Mary Ella Clayton, Susanna Powell, Claudia Stokes and five brothers, Phillip, Roosevelt, Nemiah, Solomon and Fred Stokes.

He is survived by his children; Lois Gordon (Grover) of Chicago, IL, Barbara Miller of Houston, TX, Patricia Scott of Natchez, MS, Diane Stokes of Natchez, MS, Brenda Faye Lewis (Robert) of Minnesota and grandchildren, Cynthia Stokes, Kelvin Bacon, Marcus Washington, James Stokes, Chelsea Mansfield, Latoya Burton and Courtney Smith.

Pallbearers: Kevin Bacon, Marcus Washington, James Stokes, Maurey Owens and Curtis Burton Sr.

Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com