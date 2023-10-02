Two injured when motorcycle and SUV collide on Pilgrim Boulevard Published 1:26 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

NATCHEZ — A motorcycle and an SUV collided at about noon Monday on Pilgrim Boulevard in Natchez.

The driver of the motorcycle, who has not been identified by Natchez Police, was airlifted to a trauma center for treatment. There is no word on his condition, said Commander Jerry Ford of the Natchez Police Department.

Ford said the driver of the SUV was transported to Merit Health for treatment.

Ford said the preliminary investigation is underway at the time of this writing.