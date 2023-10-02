William Dunbar Chapter of the DAR to Celebrate 55 Years Oct. 2 Published 12:18 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

The 55th anniversary of Natchez’s William Dunbar Chapter of the Mississippi Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, will be celebrated several ways at the chapter’s October meeting.

The meeting will be at 3 p.m. Oct. 2 in the library of Copiah-Lincoln Community College, Natchez Campus, 11 Co-Lin Circle.

A highlight will be a program called "William Dunbar — Early Scientist," said chapter regent Caroline Seale Cole.

Dunbar, born in 1749 in Scotland, immigrated to America in 1771 and settled in the Natchez area at The Forest plantation.

He was a scientist, planter, surveyor, scholarly researcher and writer and correspondent with Thomas Jefferson. As a result of his work, he was elected to membership in the American Philosophical

Society, an elite academic group.

He died Oct. 16, 1810, at The Forest, and is buried there in the Dunbar family cemetery.

The William Dunbar Chapter, founded in 1968, will also celebrate its anniversary with exhibits, a Power Point program, a reception and group photos of founding chapter members, regents and current

members.