The Weekend: Y’all Means All Natchez celebrates Oct. 26 through 29 Published 11:03 am Tuesday, October 3, 2023

NATCHEZ — Y’all Means All Natchez, a prominent non-profit organization dedicated to promoting inclusivity and raising awareness for mental health issues in the Miss-Lou community, is thrilled to announce “The Weekend” – a spectacular series of events featuring renowned drag performers and fabulous entertainment. The Weekend will take place from Thursday, Oct. 26, through Sunday, Oct. 29, in various locations across Natchez, Mississippi.

The festivities will kick off on Thursday, Oct. 26, at Smoot’s Grocery with Dixie’s Tupperware Show, an evening filled with laughter and charm as Dixie serves up a side of wit with your kitchenware, with Josalyn Royale as the opening act.

On Friday, Oct. 27, join us at Choctaw Hall for the Cocktail Party, where all the performers for “The Weekend” will be in attendance. This exclusive gathering promises to be an evening of elegance, fun, and mingling with the stars.

Saturday, Oct. 28, start the day off meeting up at Smoot’s Grocery at 9 a.m., and at 10 a.m., head off to tour some of the beautiful homes Natchez is known for.

The highlight of the weekend takes place on Saturday night, with the much-anticipated Battle of the Belles & Beaus, hosted by the amazing Josalyn Royale. Three fearless individuals of each gender have volunteered to embrace their inner drag persona and compete in an electrifying lip sync competition. The audience can expect jaw-dropping performances and unforgettable moments as these brave souls take the stage. Performances by RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Mrs. Kasha Davis and Silky Nutmeg Ganache are sure to make the evening one for the ages.

Finally, wrap up the weekend in style on Sunday, Oct. 29, with the Drag Show Brunch at Frankie’s on Main. Enjoy a delectable brunch while being entertained by mesmerizing drag performances that will leave you wanting more.

Not only will “The Weekend” be a celebration of artistry and self-expression, but it will also serve a noble cause. All proceeds and tips from the weekend’s events will be donated to Y’all Means All Natchez, helping the organization further its mission of raising awareness for mental health issues in the Miss-Lou community and providing vital resources to those in need. Your attendance and support will directly impact the lives of individuals seeking assistance, creating a more inclusive and compassionate community for all.

“We are excited to bring the Natchez community together for a weekend of love, laughter, and acceptance,” said Josalyn Royale, the host of “The Weekend.” “It’s an honor to be a part of an event that not only celebrates diversity but also supports those who need it the most.”

Join us for “The Weekend” and let’s make a difference while having the time of our lives. Together, we can help Y’all Means All Natchez achieve its goals and foster a more inclusive and supportive community.

For more information, tickets, and sponsorship details, please visit www.yallmeansallnatchez.org or contact Y’all Means All Natchez at ymanops@gmail.com or (601) 807-7759.